Man accused of killing Walmart employee in store shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a Walmart employee in New Orleans, WDSU reports.

Investigators say Kentrell Baham walked into the Walmart Monday and specifically targeted the victim and shot the victim in the chest.

The police chief called the shooting a 'brazen' incident... while one woman who saw it happen says it was chaotic and it shook her to the core.

"You hear about it, but its a different ballgame when you experience it, and it had just had...went through me, you know, people asking me 'are you okay?' I'm just like about to collapse," said Constance Horne, a witness.

"This was a very unfortunate incident," said Chief Shaun Ferguson with the New Orleans Police Department. "This is a very brazen incident in which we see an individual walk into a business at this time of the evening, with hundreds of customers inside of this business, armed with a weapon and willing to cause someone harm."

Detectives say a second person was shot in the foot

Baham will reportedly be charged with second-degree murder.