Macy's at Hanes Mall is closing; clearance sale will begin this month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Macy’s Inc. said Tuesday it is closing its Hanes Mall store, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

A clearance sale will begin this month and run about eight to 12 weeks.

The company said that an exact closing date has not be set because it will depend on the clearance sale.

The Macy’s at Friendly Center will remain open.