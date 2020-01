Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the holidays over and the kids back in school, it's time for moms to shift their focus back from taking care of everyone else and get back on track of taking care of themselves.

A lot of times that means getting back to eating healthy — but instead of cutting out, think about what you should keep in.

Registered dietitian Manuel Villacorta joins us in this week's Mommy Matters to explain why we need to eat more foods like wholesome milk, fruits and vegetables.