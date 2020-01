Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Forever Family, we meet a very sweet young lady who has been waiting in care for a family for a very long time.

We got to visit with Kaylah at Smith Nursery, where she got to talk about her hope of finding a home and her dreams of helping others.

This 13-year-old is bright, bubbly and would love a family that lets her be independent and helps her pursue her educational goals.