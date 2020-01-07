Foxes and coyotes spotted in some Greensboro neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Have you seen them? Foxes and coyotes have been spotted in some Greensboro neighborhoods.

Some people tell FOX8 they're a little surprised to see the animals in the middle of winter, but they're taking the sightings seriously.

In 2019, Guilford County Animal Control reported 17 cases of rabies.

That worries some people who were out taking advantage of the weather Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm glad to see the rain go away, and I'm ready to get a walk in," Lee Westbrook said.

The change from rain to sun prompted many people to get outside and walk around the Hamilton Lakes Park and Starmount neighborhoods.

But there's some hesitation.

"I'm actually a little scared to go into the trails, but I'm going to do it anyway," Anita Tomaszewski said. "There have been some fox sightings out here."

Some people weren't sure what they would do if they saw a fox on their walk.

"I don't really know. But I've got my hiking boots on, so hopefully, that would help," Westbrook said.

Passersby are hoping nearby family pets can stay safe.

"I'm a little worried about the kitty cats when they're out there and the dogs," Tomaszewski said.

Neighbors are hoping the foxes leave everyone alone, so they can enjoy the nice weather and spend time outdoors.

"Have your cell phone on you," Tomaszewski said. "Watch around you. Be aware."

"I'm hoping [the fox] is going to be scared of me as much as I am of [the fox]," Westbrook said. "[It's] kind of scary. I don't want to go through rabies shots or anything."

Some tips recommended by the Guilford County Health and Human Services Department of Public Health include:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with or rescue any wildlife.

Never touch any wildlife with your bare hands.

If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at (336) 641-5990 and let them handle it. Do not try to rescue or treat the animal yourself.

Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.

Do not try to separate fighting animals.

Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and other wildlife and bring them into your yard.

Report all stray animals to Animal Control at (336) 641-5990 in Greensboro and (336) 883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying rabies.

If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), they should wash the area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local Animal Control officers.