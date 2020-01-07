Cyclist group presents proposal for safer roadways to Greensboro city council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Bicycling in Greensboro members and supporters pushed for safer streets in the city Tuesday night.

Project Coordinator Nicole Lindahl explained that the Safe Systems Proposal advocates for more complete streets and roads that are safe for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

She said that as part of Greensboro’s Vision Zero initiative, the city is expected to expand its complete streets policy.

The plan she is pushing would require more checks and balances to make sure safety measures are included in the design.

“That’s what it’s all about: creating a process to encourage the people in the Department of Transportation to follow those guidelines and to encourage as much public input as possible so that when it is done, it's done correctly," Lindahl said.

She and others hope an advisory committee with representatives from several departments could provide oversight.

“It’s also important to involve the public in this process because these are our streets," Lindahl said. "They make Greensboro what it is. This is how we travel. This is something we do on a daily basis. We use these streets. They’re our streets, so we should be able to have multiple avenues for public input.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, several students from Northwest High School’s cycling club showed their support for the plan, noting that one of their members washit by a car while out on a ride.

They hoped to see more bike lanes in the city.

“Anybody who uses a bicycle as a mode of transportation, (it) makes them feel a lot more safe or comfortable,” said Ethan Dales. “I know it would for me. I love riding my bike. I don’t like to ride it here in the city as much because there’s sometimes not a sidewalk or a bike lane.”

Lindahl expects the complete streets policy to be updated by May of 2020.