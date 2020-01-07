× City of Greensboro and United Way seeking 100 Male Mentors During National Mentoring Month

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January is National Mentoring Month.

The City of Greensboro and United Way of Greater Greensboro are introducing a new mentoring initiative called 100 Males Mentoring that is aimed at men and boys.

This is an opportunity for City Manager David Parrish to rally 100 men to mentor 100 boys throughout Greensboro.

“If we mentor our younger generation and simply be present and have influence, it could make a difference. If this works, it could change a life, change a generation and possibly change our community,” Parrish said.

The City is partnering with United Way’s Mentoring Matters initiative to increase the number of mentors and improve the lives of young men most impacted by violent crime.

A breakfast will happen on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Terrace at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Several agencies will be on hand to showcase their mentoring opportunities. Registration is open if you’d like to go to the 100 Males Mentoring breakfast.

“Each of us has the power to truly impact the future for our youth by simply being a caring adult in their life as a friend and mentor,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Research shows mentors can play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and excel in school and reduce or avoid risky behavior such as gang activity or drug use.

In turn, young people who are mentored are:

55 percent more likely to be enrolled in college

81 percent more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities

78 percent more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities

More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team

You can pledge to be a mentor today, by contacting the United Way of Greater Greensboro.