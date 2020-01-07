× Arrest made after teen shot in head, seriously injured at Graham apartment complex

GRAHAM, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a teen was shot in the head and seriously injured at a Graham apartment complex on Monday night, according to a news release from Graham police.

Abdur-Rahman Waheed, 21, of Greensboro, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers came to the Pines Apartments on Ivey Road at 9:39 p.m. Monday after people reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old James Blackwell shot in the head.

Blackwell was flown by helicopter to a hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Waheed was identified as the suspect and arrested at his home.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.