21-year-old still missing after kidnapped during Winston-Salem home invasion three weeks ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are working with officials with the Mexican Consulate to find a man who was kidnapped on Dec. 16, authorities said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Diego Daniel Quintero Fregozo, 21, was last seen being forcefully removed from a home at 800 E. Sprague St. by three suspects, police said. In a home invasion, three other people, including a 15-year-old, were tied up and assaulted with a gun, a blunt instrument, knives and a Taser.

Fregozo is still missing.

“We are working with the Mexican Consulate to locate a family member. We can’t find anybody who has any contact with him or has any information on him,” police Capt. Steven Tollie said Monday.

Christian Brian Hernandez, 26, and Perla Molina Reyes, 25, told investigators that the house was being used to store and distribute illegal drugs and was being used to store proceeds from drug trafficking, police said.

Hernandez, Reyes and the 15-year-old juvenile were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, police said.