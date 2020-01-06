Triad schools turn up the heat in debut culinary competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It looks like something out of reality TV, but it's happening in the culinary arts kitchen at the Career and Technical Education Center in Burlington.

It's the first annual C-TEC versus Weaver Academy Culinary Competition.

The competition is designed just like many cooking battles you see on TV where the students are given a pantry of ingredients and they have to come up with their own dishes. They work in teams and are judged on three dishes, an appetizer, a main course and a dessert.

While it's a real cross-town competition, its also good practice for more school competitions that are held in the spring.

"It's putting their skills to the test and learning all in one. A lot of the curriculum talks about, 'demonstrate, demonstrate, demonstrate'," said Weaver Academy's Rita Tisdale. "We've had classroom time. They've had ample amount of time in the kitchen learning skills, so now its time to show and prove exactly what you have learned and to work in a commercial kitchen."

There is a lot of trial and error and dishes that don't quite work out. But that's how the students learn according to Tiffanie King the Culinary Instructor at C-TEC.

"We are under pressure every day to be successful, and so we want the students to understand that," King said. "We want them to learn and grow."

C-TEC won this year's competition.