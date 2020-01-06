× Tennessee lawmaker files bill to chemically castrate child sex offenders on parole

Chemical castration could become the latest punishment for child sex offenders seeking parole in Tennessee.

If House Bill 1585 is approved, people convicted of sex offenses involving children under the age of 13 could not be paroled unless they are chemically castrated.

The bill, filed by Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris), says chemical castration would involve taking medication to reduce, inhibit or block the production of testosterone, hormones or other chemicals in the body.

No one would be forced to get the treatment, but if they are not chemically castrated or stop taking the medication, the convict would be taken into custody for violating parole and would serve out the rest of their sentence behind bars.

Treatment would begin a month before release and would continue until the court decides the treatment is no longer necessary.

The convict would have to pay the costs of chemical castration out of their own pocket.

The bill says that someone can’t be denied parole for being unable to pay for the treatment. Anyone who can’t pay will have to submit proof to the court that they cannot afford chemical castration and will need to submit proof in periodic reviews of their financial situation.

If approved, the act would go into effect July 1.