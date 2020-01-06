× Suspect arrested after 20-year-old man killed trying to protect his mother, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. — A 20-year-old man lost his life protecting his mother from an armed gunman, according to police in Anderson, South Carolina, WYFF reports.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at a home on Cunningham Drive.

At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Landis Osbey. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe Osbey’s mother was in a dispute with her boyfriend Rashard Mandrell Smith, 40, when he stepped in.

That’s when police say Smith shot and killed Osbey, according to WYFF.

Smith is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.