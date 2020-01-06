Sidewalks planned for Greensboro road where man was killed in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sidewalks are planned for a stretch of road where a Greensboro man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Greensboro police say Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the road near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tri-Port Court around 6:10 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by a 2015 Subaru Forrester.

The driver did not stay at the scene but later turned herself in to police.

Family members told FOX8 Cook was walking home from the bus stop after work.

People walking along Swing Road and sitting at the bus stop said that the road becomes crowded during commute times and doesn’t have sufficient lighting.

“It’s unsafe,” said Rico Love. “There’s a lot of traffic and stuff like that. Someone is bound to get hit.”

“You definitely have to pay a lot of attention. There’s a lot of traffic and without an allocated space to walk, you just have to be as close as you can to the grass, to the inside of the curb, so you’ve definitely got to be careful,” said Al Williams, who works along Swing Road.

The city expects to start construction for a 3.84 mile stretch of sidewalk this summer.

Among the planned improvements, sidewalks will be installed along Swing Road from Market Street to Burnt Poplar Road.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Cook.

Police said Monday that no charges have been filed against the driver, but that the investigation is ongoing.