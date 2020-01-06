Neighbors upset after tires slashed on 11 vehicles in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some people in Greensboro kicked off their New Year by calling their insurance company or spending hours at an auto repair shop.

Greensboro neighbors shared their frustrations with FOX8 Monday after nearly a dozen cars were vandalized on the morning of New Year’s Day.

FOX8 spotted multiple flat tires on different streets in neighborhoods like Sunset Hills and Westerwood.

Lee Zacharias says someone flatted two of her tires on Madison Avenue.

“Went to the tire store on Thursday morning, Jan. 2, and spent about three and a half hours there,” Zacharias said.

Greensboro police say three cars were targeted on Madison Avenue, three on Northfield Street and five on Kensington Road.

“It’s mind-blowing to me that somebody would take the time out of their day to do that,” Anna Kate Fuller said. “I mean, it’s just selfish.”

Fuller found a tire on her car flatted Wednesday morning after parking outside a friend’s house on Kensington Road.

“We spent New Year’s day calling Geico, filing claims,” Fuller said.

She posted about her experience on the Nextdoor App.

“My hope is that somebody comes forward, hears something, and we can find out who did this,” Fuller said.

Right now, police do not have any suspect information.

The owner of Steve’s BP at the Friendly Center said he had about five customers recently come in with tires flattened.

He says it is unusual for that many people to come in with the same issue around the same time.

The owner also said it is not the kind of business he likes to see.

Depending on the type of car, a new tire can cost up to around $200.