Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after crash in Forsyth County

Posted 7:23 pm, January 6, 2020

(Joe Dougherty/WGHP)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Forsyth County on Monday night, according to troopers on the scene.

The crash happened in the 6600 block of University Parkway, north of the Winston-Salem city limits, around 6:20 p.m.

A car was headed north on University Parkway and signaled for a left turn onto Cross Baptist Church Road when a motorcyclist tried to pass on the left side.

The car hit the motorcycle and the motorcyclist was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on their condition.

No charges have been filed and troopers are still investigating.

