Man charged after hitting pedestrian while driving intoxicated in High Point, police say

High Point police car (WGHP file photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly hitting a person while driving intoxicated, according to High Point police.

At about 7:36 p.m., officers responded to the crash on South Main Street.

Police say a person was trying to cross the road against traffic while not at an intersection or crosswalk.

The driver, Fredy Gonzalez, 26, reportedly hit the person.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, conscious and alert, by EMS.

Gonzalez was charged with driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and open container.

