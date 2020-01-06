King dance teacher celebrates 50 years of being on her toes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- Over the past five decades, Joyce Triche has helped more than 5,000 children learn to dance at Miss Joyce`s Dance studio in downtown King.

"I wanted to teach,” said Triche, who started studying dance when she was just a kid. “I didn't want to become a professional dancer, I wanted to teach."

Over the years, she’s seen a lot of changes and evolved with them, recently earning a master's in ballet dance education.

“I’m one of five people in the country that has that right now,” said Triche, who doesn’t plan to slow down.

Her studio walls are covered with awards that she and her students have earned for dance -- and that’s not all.

“Every year we create a local float for the local Christmas parades,” she said, pointing at some of the many blue ribbons she has won for her floats. “It’s a team effort with parents.”

She has always been fascinated with parades, especially the Rose Bowl Parade. She and her husband made a trip to Pasadena for the 2015 parade and volunteered to work on the float.

“The float that I worked on was the Zappo float and it was a huge pink hippo,” she said. “It just amazed me what they can do with the flowers and after I saw, it was even better.”

Whether it’s building floats or teaching dance, Triche says she’s always up for a challenge. It keeps her on her toes.