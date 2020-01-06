× Former teacher arrested for taking ‘upskirt’ photos of female students, district attorney says

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A former high school teacher faces charges after police say he took “upskirt” photos of female students, WPMT reports.

Francis Reppert Jr., 26, is charged with indecent exposure and six counts of invasion of privacy. He worked for the Palisades School District from August 2016 to December 2019.

In October, a student saw and took a video of Reppert while the high school teacher was zooming in on a photo allegedly of a student’s legs, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said according to WPMT.

That month, he was suspended. He was fired in December.

Police conducted a forensic search of his devices and found more photos, as well as one of Reppert standing in front of a whiteboard naked at Palisades High School. On the whiteboard were handwritten words which, according to the district attorney’s office, are associated with posts on Reddit’s pornography section.

WPMT reports he posted the photos of students online.

The former teacher was released on $500,000 unsecured bail Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (215) 949-9191.