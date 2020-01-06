Florida nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient

James Bemis

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida nurse was arrested Friday for sexual assault charges against a patient, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

James Bemis, 71,  is charged with sex assault and indecent exposure, jail records show.

Police say a male patient was conscious when the crime was committed in March 2019.

Following the incident, a report was immediately made.

The alleged victim is an adult with a disability, according to the charges.

Bemis was employed for 46 years at Baptist Hospital, police say.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

