College professor accused of attacking co-worker with rock, fire poker, garden shears

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – A Mount Holyoke College professor of trying to kill her colleague, a friend she knew for 14 years, in a violent attack over winter break, WWLP reports.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told WWLP that Rie Hachiyanagi, 48, was arraigned in Orange District Court on Friday and is being held in the Franklin County House of correction until her next hearing on February 4.

Rie Hachiyanagi charged with:

Mayhem

Assault to Murder +60, Armed

Assault & Battery with Dangerous Weapon +60

Assault in Dwelling, Armed

Carey said Hachiyanagi is accused of assaulting the victim in the victim’s Leverett home from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, beating them with a rock, fire poker and garden shears. The victim is expected to survive but has severe injuries.

“People are capable of lots of scary things so I mean unfortunately, that does happen but it is kind of scary to hear that it can happen so close to home.”

According to the police report filed by State Police, the victim stated, in an audio-recorded interview, that Hachiyanagi showed up to her house wanting to talk about her feelings and attacked her. When the victim opened the door to let Hachiyanagi in, the victim said she turned around and Hachiyanagi hit her over the head with “something hard” and then repeatedly hit her over the head.

The victim stated in the police report that she met Hachiyanagi in August 2005 and they were friends.

Mount Holyoke released the following statement:

“During the winter recess, there was a serious incident involving two Mount Holyoke faculty members. The incident occurred off-campus and resulted in the hospitalization of one faculty member who is receiving care. We understand that the other faculty member involved is in custody and facing criminal charges. This individual has been placed on administrative leave from the College and is not permitted on our campus pending further review of the incident. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies in support of their ongoing investigations. We take very seriously the safety and well-being of every member of our community, and the College is providing support to impacted parties as appropriate.”

