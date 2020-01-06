Boy, 11, dies while on his ‘Make a Wish’ trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX, Wis. -- An 11-year-old boy died during his "Make a Wish" trip on New Year's Day in Minneapolis, WTMJ reports.

Mikey Choroszy, who was facing terminal brain cancer, had the dream of shopping at the Lego store at the mall of America.

His brother Jake flew in from South Dakota to be with him one last time.

"Monday we did a lot of shopping, and he was doing really good," said Mikey's mother Tammy Wildish. "Mikey took a decline very quickly."

She was there as Mikey took his last breath in a Minneapolis hospital.

"The biggest thing was watching him die, that was the worst," Wildish said. "Going from walking to not walking at all to the point where we had to pick him up and move him."

Wildish says Mikey's battle with childhood cancer started about 15 months ago when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem.

Remission last year then led to a relapse just months later.

"He was a fighter, he never gave up. He told me that he was fighting for his brother Robby. He was doing this for his brother. He would not give up," Wildish said.

One year ago. Mikey unexpectedly lost his 19-year-old brother Robby to health issues.

The unfathomable pain of losing two sons in just one year has only been made worse by the financial burden on this family.

"Now, Mikey is still in Minneapolis, Minnesota and we're trying to get him back as soon as we can. It's going to be a cost," Wildish said.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help bring him home and to say their final goodbyes.

"He never ever had a scare in life. He never worried about anything," Wildish said.

Mikey's family had hoped to raise $20,000 through their GoFundMe page to help pay for his final expenses.

But generous donors exceeded that goal by thousands.