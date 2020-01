Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A blessing box is now set up in Davidson County to help people who may be down on their luck.

Carolina Senior Care installed the box on East Center Street and filled it with canned foods, socks, gloves, water and toiletries.

The motto: "Take what you need and leave what you can."

The group created the box using tools from the retirement community woodworking shop and inspired others to donate.

Anyone who needs it is welcome to the items, no questions asked.