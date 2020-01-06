× Man accused of killing his neighbor in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody following a homicide investigation in Alamance County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jerry Brandon, 54, of 5240 George Miles Road, is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 28, 2019, deputies came to 5268 George Miles Road, northeast of Burlington, for a death investigation.

The victim, Edward Eugene Beasley, 68, was reported dead by one of his neighbors. Deputies said Beasley did not die from natural causes.

Brandon is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.