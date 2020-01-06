Man accused of killing his neighbor in Alamance County

Posted 10:37 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:41PM, January 6, 2020

Jerry Brandon

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody following a homicide investigation in Alamance County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jerry Brandon, 54, of 5240 George Miles Road, is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 28, 2019, deputies came to 5268 George Miles Road, northeast of Burlington, for a death investigation.

The victim, Edward Eugene Beasley, 68, was reported dead by one of his neighbors. Deputies said Beasley did not die from natural causes.

Brandon is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.