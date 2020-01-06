13-year-old boy arrested after girl stabbed at middle school

Police outside Rockport Middle School after a student was stabbed.

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a female classmate outside of Rockport Middle School Monday morning before classes started, WBZ reports.

It happened at 7:30 a.m. on Jerdens Lane. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The school was placed in lockdown as police worked to find the suspect, who ran following the stabbing.

A short time later, police found the 13-year-old suspect nearby.

After police found there was no further threat, the lockdown was lifted at 9 a.m. and the school day continued.

Parents were allowed to dismiss students for the day. There will be an increased presence at the school for the rest of the day as a precaution.

The 13-year-old boy will be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court.

