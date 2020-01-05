Wintry mix of rain and snow could be heading to Piedmont Triad this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be near freezing Tuesday and there’s a chance moisture could be moving through the Piedmont Triad.

If the moisture arrives in time, there could be a wintry mix of rain and snow.

It could start as early as 7 a.m. and end as late as 12 p.m.

But it looks like the window for a wintry mix will be brief.

If it happens, any snow will quickly change to rain.

By lunchtime on Tuesday, the rain will come to an end and the clouds will begin to move out.

With some sun during the afternoon and evening, highs should be in the middle 40s.

Wind gusts around 20 mph are possible for the afternoon and evening.

The FOX8 weather team will continue to follow this system as it gets closer to the Piedmont Triad and moves out.