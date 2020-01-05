Twins born just 30 minutes apart but in different decades

CARMEL, Ind. — These two newborns might be twins, but they don’t exactly share a birthday, having been born in completely different years and decades, WBNS reports.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello, the Indiana parents, rang in the new year in a special way: with one birth before the clock struck midnight and one birth after.

The twins, Joslyn and Jaxon Tello, weren’t actually due until Feb. 19.

Gilliam went to the hospital on New Year’s Eve with a concern about a lack of fetal movement.

Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in 2019 and weighed 4 lbs. and 11 oz.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along, weighing 4 lbs. and 7 oz.

By that time, Indiana was in 2020, so Jaxon has a completely different birthday, year and decade than Joslyn.

Parents Gilliam and Tello were both shocked.

“Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates,” Tello said. “But here we are with this surprise: different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We’re still kind of speechless.”

Joslyn and Jaxon are reportedly both on feeding tubes and could be in the hospital for an extended amount of time.