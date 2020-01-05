× Teen arrested, 2 taken to hospital after shooting in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old is in custody and two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Burlington on Saturday, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At 1:49 p.m., officers responded to Styles Thompson Road when they were told about a shooting.

They learned that multiple people had an altercation and shots were fired.

Tanaijia Shoffner, 22, of Burlington, was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center after being shot once in the ankle.

Jeremiah Stewart, 19, of Burlington, was taken to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital after being shot once in the leg.

During an investigation, a 17-year-old suspect from Burlington was arrested.

A secure custody order was obtained and the suspect is now in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice at the Juvenile Detention Facility without bond, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing and more people may be arrested.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.