SC dog missing from stolen truck found dead after 2-week search

Posted 2:42 pm, January 5, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 2-year-old yellow Lab mix named Bella was found dead Sunday after a two-week-long search, WCSC reports.

Bella reportedly jumped out of a pickup truck that was stolen from a Lowe’s on Dec. 22 and wasn’t seen again until she was found by her owner at 2 a.m., said Karley Ash, a North Charleston spokesperson.

Her owner offered $10,000 to anyone who finds her and started a Facebook page, called “Find Bella of Charleston, SC,” to help track sightings of her.

The driver, Richard Rawlings Jr., was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

A judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Rawlings Friday night and ordered him to have no contact with the owner of the vehicle.

Ash says no additional charges are being made.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.