SC dog missing from stolen truck found dead after 2-week search

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 2-year-old yellow Lab mix named Bella was found dead Sunday after a two-week-long search, WCSC reports.

Bella reportedly jumped out of a pickup truck that was stolen from a Lowe’s on Dec. 22 and wasn’t seen again until she was found by her owner at 2 a.m., said Karley Ash, a North Charleston spokesperson.

Her owner offered $10,000 to anyone who finds her and started a Facebook page, called “Find Bella of Charleston, SC,” to help track sightings of her.

The driver, Richard Rawlings Jr., was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

A judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Rawlings Friday night and ordered him to have no contact with the owner of the vehicle.

Ash says no additional charges are being made.