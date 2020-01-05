Police deliver five tons of snow to sick girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILBERT, Ariz. -- A two-year-old who is missing the left side of her heart got a special surprise Friday.

Quinn Walker had a fun day when she got to play in five-tons of snow in her family's driveway.

"I've been tearing up all morning just watching her and her brothers happy," said Sandee Walker, Quinn's mother.

She wanted to take the kids up to the high country to see the recent snowfall, but Quinn's doctors said the trip, with the elevation, would be too much for Quinn.

"She looks completely healthy and normal. You would never know that this little girl is fighting to stay alive," Walker said.

At just six days old, Quinn had her first open-heart surgery.

Most of the time, she's on oxygen, so a trip to see snow would be tough.

Quinn's mom posted her disappointment on Facebook.

Casa Grande police noticed and decided to bring the snow to her.

"Priceless. Just overwhelming. Just to see her come out and have a smile and play in the snow and play with her brothers," said Michael Bejarano with the Casa Grande Police Department.

"We normally go sledding and make snowmen. She's had a chance to throw snowballs at her brothers and do all that stuff here in Gilbert," said Adam Walke, Quinn's father.

Quinn is scheduled to have her third heart surgery in April and will likely need a heart transplant.