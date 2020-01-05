Police asking for the public’s help in finding missing NC teen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued and Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding Darrin Lynn Bradshaw Jr. who was reported missing on Sunday.

He is 19, 5’9″ and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray hoody and white shoes.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. along the 500 block of Hollyberry Lane, leaving the area on foot.

He reportedly has a cognitive impairment that requires medication.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Darrin Bradshaw, they are asked to immediately contact 911, Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1802, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).