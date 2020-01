× Officials asking for public’s help in finding missing NC woman

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for a missing endangered woman, Mary Frances Murphy.

Murphy is 28, 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds.

She was last seen at Gresham Lake Road in Raleigh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A.M. Patel at (919) 829-1911.