Nearly 5,000 without power in Davidson County, energy company says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Energy United company says nearly 5,000 homes are out of electricity in Davidson County Sunday.

The company says crews are working to “get power restored as quickly and safely as possible!”

What caused the outages is unknown at this time.

At 2:17 p.m., the power outage map showed that 4,897 people did not have power in Davidson County.