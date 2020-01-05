Man reunites with lost dog who went missing after car crash on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- A man in Florida reunited with his lost dog Saturday.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Twitter that shows Max the Chihuahua being reunited with his owner.

Max reportedly went missing after a car crash on New Year's Eve.

Detectives returned to the crash site every day to search for him and leave food out.

Saturday Max was there.

"As soon as his owner got on scene, Max ran to him and celebrated their reunion," the sheriff's office said.

