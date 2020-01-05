Man claims to have 20-year-old McDonald’s burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- A Utah man claims he has a 20-year-old McDonald's hamburger and it doesn't look much different than the one you could go buy today, KUTV reports.

David Whipple says he bought the burger on July 7, 1999, for a presentation on enzymes and deterioration.

He even has the receipt.

Whipple says burger ended up in a coat pocket and he forgot about it until recently.

"My gosh. It hasn't changed. The pickles, the only thing that's disintegrated," Whipple said.

Whipple isn't the only person to claim they have a decades-old McDonald's burger.

In 2015, two men in Australia said they had a twenty-year-old burger.