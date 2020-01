Jimmy Buffett fans, get ready.

The “Margaritaville” singer is coming to Raleigh and Charlotte in April.

He is bringing his Coral Reefer Band to the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on April 18.

And on April 25, he will perform at the PNC Music Pavilion.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.