Greensboro man accused of murder after man, shot killed inside car, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man was arrested Sunday in connection to the the death of another man in November, officials say.

Guy Clark, 29, is accused of killing Mack Kelly Porter, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland.

Officers responded to 2615 Immanuel Road between Binford Street and Rowe Street to a "gunshot wound" call around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Porter was reportedly found in a white 2003 Honda Accord parked on Immanuel Road.

Immanuel Road was then closed down.

Porter was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after he got there, police say.

He was shot while he was sitting inside of the car, officials say.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.