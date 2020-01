NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman in Florida took an unexpected detour into a pool Saturday, according to highway patrol, WTSP reports.

She lost control of the car and then crashed into a community pool in New Port Richey, Florida.

The woman was able to climb out of the car’s back window.

No injuries were reported.

Pasco: No injuries after driver loses control and drives into a community pool off of Old County Road 54. pic.twitter.com/usGURJ4jfy — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) January 4, 2020