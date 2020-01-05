Family of Steve Irwin saves over 90,000 animals in Australian wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of the late "crocodile hunter" Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving animals in danger.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin, and the rest of the family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of them were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia zoo's wildlife hospital.

The family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also said: "with so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much."

Nearly a third of the koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.

Sussan Ley, the federal environment minister, says wildfires have torched up to 30% of their habitat.

According to the Australia zoo, there were only about 40,000 to 100,000 koalas remaining after "uncontrolled habitat destruction."

The animals are now considered endangered.