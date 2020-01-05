× Business 40 exit number signs to be changed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –Work to change Business 40 exit numbers to new exit numbers corresponding with U.S. 421 is set to begin next week, according to an NC Department of Transportation news release.

The work was originally scheduled to start in December, but rain postponed the start until after the holidays.

It will happen in two phases. The first on the eastern side of the Business 40 Improvements project and the second on the western side.

For the first phase, crews will close one lane in either direction of the highway from 9 p.m. each night Monday through Saturday until 6 a.m. the following mornings. They will start at U.S. 52 and work toward Sandy Ridge Road then shift the closure to the westbound side.

Once this phase is complete, crews will begin changing out the signs on the western side under lane closures between Cloverdale Avenue and Interstate 40.

Drivers will not see double exit number signs. However, since all the work will not take place in a single night, they are likely to notice a new U.S. 421 exit sign directly followed by a Business 40 sign.

Business 40 will soon become a designation of the past in Winston-Salem. New signs will soon reflect the new name of the highway: Salem Parkway/U.S. 421.

Below is the list of the current exit numbers and the new exit numbers that will replace them. These can also be found on the Business 40 project website and Facebook page.

Eastbound U.S. 421 exits with their old and new numbering:

Eastbound U.S. 421 to I-40 East, will become Exit 238 (previously no exit number)

Exit 2A, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway South, will become Exit 237B

Exit 2B, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway North, will become Exit 237A

Exit 3A, U.S. 421 to Knollwood Street, will become Exit 236

Exit 3B, U.S. 421 to U.S. 158/Stratford Road, will become Exit 235

Exit 4, U.S. 421 to Cloverdale Avenue, will become Exit 234C

Exit 5A, U.S. 421 to Peters Creek Parkway, will become Exit 234A

Exit 5C, U.S. 421 to Marshall Street and Cherry Street, will become Exit 233B

Exit 6A, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 South, will become Exit 232C

Exit 6B, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 North, will become Exit 232B

Exit 6C, U.S. 421 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will become Exit 232A

Exit 7, U.S. 421 to Lowery Street, will become Exit 231

Exit 8, U.S. 421 to U.S. 158/Walkertown/Reidsville, will become Exit 230

Exit 10, U.S. 421 to Linville Road, will become Exit 228

Exit 12, U.S. 421 to N.C. 74 West, will become Exit 227

Exit 14, U.S. 421 to Kernersville/South Main Street, will become Exit 224

Exit 15, U.S. 421 to N.C. 66/N.C. 150/Kernersville/Walkertown, will become Exit 222

Exit 17, U.S. 421 to Macy Grove Road, will become Exit 221

Westbound U.S. 421 exits with their old and new numbering:

Exit 17, U.S. 421 to Macy Grove Road, will become Exit 221

Exit 15, U.S. 421 to N.C. 66/N.C. 150/Kernersville/Walkertown, will become Exit 222

Exit 14, U.S. 421 to Kernersville/South Main Street, will become Exit 224

Exit 12, U.S. 421 to N.C. 74 West, will become Exit 227

Exit 10, U.S. 421 to Linville Road, will become Exit 228

Exit 7, U.S. 421 to Fifth Street, will become Exit 231

Exit 6C, U.S. 421 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will become Exit 232A

Exit 6B, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 North, will become Exit 232B

Exit 6A, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 South, will become Exit 232C

Exit 5D, U.S. 421 to Main Street, will become Exit 233A

Exit 5C, U.S. 421 to Cherry Street and Marshall Street will, become Exit 233B

Exit 5A, U.S. 421 to Peters Creek Parkway, will become Exit 234A

Exit 4B, U.S. 421 to West First Street, will become Exit 234B

Exit 4A, U.S. 421 to Cloverdale Avenue, will become Exit 234C

Exit 3C, U.S. 421 to Stratford Road North, will become Exit 235A

Exit 3B, U.S. 421 to Stratford Road South, will become Exit 235B

Exit 3A, U.S. 421 to Knollwood Street, will become Exit 236

Exit 2B, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway North, will become Exit 237A

Exit 2A, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway South, will become Exit 237B

Exit 1, U.S. 421 to I-40, will become Exit 238