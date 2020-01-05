Beloved grandma shot, killed in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Investigators are looking for a person who they say killed a 78-year-old grandmother inside her home, KTRK reports.

Owena McHenry was a beloved grandmother known for her giving spirit.

And now investigators are trying to figure out why someone would want her dead.

The news of McHenry's murder sent shockwaves and grief through her neighborhood.

According to Houston police, she was killed in her bedroom by a single gunshot to her head.

She was discovered Wednesday night when her daughter and grandson went to the check on her.

It was the second shooting at her house that day.

"She said somebody shot through my window. She said, 'If I would have been laying on that side where I usually lay, I would have been dead,'" recalled Cheryl Godfrey, McHenry's friend.

Police say McHenry reported 7 gunshots through her bedroom window as people were ringing in the new year.

They now believe the same person returned to kill her.

"We believe the same shooter may have returned this evening to finish what they started on New Year's Eve," said Detective Michael Arrington with Houston police homicide division. "Nothing was stolen or looted so it does look like someone wanted to kill her, but we don't know why at this time."

Neighbors say McHenry was friendly and a fixture on her block for 50 years.

Godfrey talked to her every day.

"The truth will prevail itself if it was her kinfolk a setup. Whatever it was, it will come out because she never bothered anybody," Godfrey said.