4 people taken to hospital after NC plane crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four people are in the hospital following a plane crash in Rutherford County Sunday, EMS officials say, WLOS reports.

The plane reportedly crashed close to the intersection of Polk County Line Road and Frank’s Ridge Road.

The small plane crashed in the woods, according to Bobby Arledge, the Polk County Fire Marshal & Emergency Management Director.

Michael Crater, Polk County EMS Director, says that four people were taken to a local hospital.

One person is in St. Luke’s in Columbus.

The other three are in Mission Hospital.

