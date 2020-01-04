Volunteers looking for missing SC dog last seen jumping out of stolen truck

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Volunteers in South Carolina are looking for Bella, a 2-year-old yellow Lab mix who was last seen jumping out of a pickup truck that was stolen from a Lowe’s on Dec. 22, WCSC reports.

She weighs 40 pounds and has a pink nose and a broken tail.

Her owner is offering $10,000 to anyone who finds her.

The driver, Richard Rawlings Jr., was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bella is still missing even though multiple sightings of a dog that could possibly be her have been reported.

A Facebook page called “Find Bella of Charleston, SC,” was set up to help Bella, and a post says that surveillance video from a nearby mall showed a dog jumping out of the back window of a vehicle that was being stolen.

“Bella jumped out of the truck and headed east then north past Sears, along the tree line behind the parking lot,” the post states.

She is microchipped but was not wearing a collar at the time of her disappearance.