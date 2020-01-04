Pop singer Pink pledges $500,000 to help Australian firefighters battling bushfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pink has pledged a donation of $500,000 to help firefighters battle the Australian bushfires that have left thousands fleeing their homes.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," Pink said on Twitter. "My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

The pop singer said she would be donating directly to local fire services.

The infernos are strengthened by strong winds and a record-setting heat wave while the country experiences a major drought.

More than a dozen deaths already confirmed nationwide, and hundreds of structures have been destroyed.

Every state in Australia has been scorched, but New South Wales has seen the worst of the blazes.

More than 2,000 firefighters are on the ground in New South Wales alone, and other countries, including the US and Canada have sent firefighters to help.

And it may be a while before things are eased. Australia is just starting its summer season.

More than five million hectares have been burned in Australia.

To use a comparison, California's deadliest fire scorched just over 62,000 hectares.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Koala populations are also at risk, and a large portion may have died in the wildfires.

Sussan Ley, the federal environment minister, said Friday that up to 30% may have been killed in the bush fires in New South Wales.

She says wildfires have torched up to 30% of their habitat.

According to the Australia zoo, there were only about 40,000 to 100,000 koalas remaining after "uncontrolled habitat destruction."

The animals are now considered endangered.