Police patrolling after armed robbery at Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are patrolling the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery following an armed robbery on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Jewish Federation news release.

The GJF is asking anyone planning to visit the cemetery to be extra vigilant.

They advise not to go to the cemetery alone for the time being.

Further updates will be released as soon as they are available.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.