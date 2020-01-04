× Officials asking for the public’s help in finding a missing NC man

HENDERSON, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued and officials are asking for the public’s help in finding Clayton Eugene Shaver.

Shaver is 72, 5’10” and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue pull-over sweater, blue jeans and black Sketcher’s shoes. He is possibly carrying a blue backpack with clothes inside it.

He was last seen at 8304 NC Hwy 39 South in Henderson.

Anyone with information about Shaver should call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 462-2511.