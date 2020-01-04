× Motorcyclist in critical condition after Greensboro crash with 2 juveniles in SUV, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash with two juveniles in an SUV last week, Greensboro police say.

Bengy Christopher Austin, 52, was reportedly taken to the hospital after a crash at 4898 West Gate City Blvd., according to a police report.

A silver 2017 Nissan Murano and a black 2005 Victory Touring motorcycle crashed in an intersection on Dec. 28, police say.

Police responded at 6:06 p.m. to the intersection, which is in front of a Wendy’s and Lidl grocery store.

There are no charges at this time.

If you witnessed this crash or can provide any information about this crash, please contact Officer J.P. Geisler with the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (336) 412-3914.