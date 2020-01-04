Man killed in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 6:10 a.m., Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the road near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tr-Port Court and was reportedly hit by a 2014-2016 Subaru Forrester.

The driver did not remain at the scene, the release says.

A person passing by saw Cook in the road and alerted an officer.

One of Cook’s relatives says he was coming home from work when he was hit.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Cook.

On the page, they said their lives are changed forever.

The investigation is ongoing.