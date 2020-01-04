Man dies after being hit by truck in Randleman, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- A man died Friday after being hit by a truck in Randleman earlier this week, according to a Randleman Police Department news release.

Victor Leroy Vanpatten, 53, of Randleman, was reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say he died Friday after he was hit on US 220 Business just north of Morningside Road in Randleman.

Officers responded around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday

According to witness statements and information gathered at the scene, Vanpatten stumbled into the road and was hit by the right front corner of the truck.

No charges will be filed.

