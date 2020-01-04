Good Samaritans in NC risk lives to save 6-year-old who fell into frigid lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. -- A 6-year-old boy has two heroes to thank after he fell into a lake in North Carolina, WSOC reports.

Scott Lingerfelt and Jason Southerland just happened to be nearby and sprung into action.

The two carpenters are thankful they were working at a home along Lake Hickory when they heard the 6-year boy's yell for help.

Lingerfelt dove into the frigid water with his work clothes on while Southerland scrambled to drive to the home where the child fell in.

"It was cold. I said 'Lord, you gotta help me with it. Give me the strength to get across there.' As I got across, I could see him and started talking with him saying 'bud, you're gonna be okay. We're gonna get to you,'" Lingerfelt said.

The boy's mother says her son has autism and sometimes wanders off.

When she spotted her son in the water, she quickly drove back to her home down the road to get his older brother who was visiting because she can't swim.

"I was wondering if he was dying because I couldn't save him. I'm a panicker and I panicked," said Jan Bentley, the boy's mother.

Deputies say it was the older brother who pulled the little boy out of the water.

They are calling all of the men heroes.

"God put us there at the right place at the right time," Lingerfelt said. "I was doing something I hope someone would do for my boy."

But mother and son are thankful the men risked their lives to help a child they didn't even know.

"Trying to get there to save him was amazing to me like for someone to jump across that river," Bentley said.

The men will be honored next week at the sheriff's office.