Driver turns herself in after man killed in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal Greensboro hit-and-run turned herself in Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

A 76-year-old Burlington woman reportedly turned herself in at 2:15 p.m.

Charges have not been filed and police say impairment is not suspected.

Around 6:10 a.m., Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the road near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tr-Port Court and was reportedly hit by a 2015 Subaru Forrester, the release says.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

A person passing by saw Cook in the road and alerted an officer.

One of Cook's relatives says he was coming home from work when he was hit.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Cook.

On the page, they said their lives are changed forever.